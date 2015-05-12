FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -2014/15 group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 12 (Reuters)- 
          Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales            167.89          155.02     200.00 - 220.00           
                 (+8.3 pct)      (+4.8 pct)   (+19.1 - +31.0 pct)      
  Operating         16.43           10.54      17.00 - 25.00           
                 (+55.8 pct)                   (+3.2 - +51.7 pct)     
  Recurring         16.98           12.53       17.00 - 25.00          
                 (+35.5 pct)                    (+0.3 - +47.5 pct)    
  Net                9.83            6.60       11.00 - 18.00         
                 (+49.0 pct)                   (+13.1 - +85.1 pct)    
  EPS             84.34 yen       57.28 yen 95.43 yen - 156.15 yen    
  EPS Diluted     84.20 yen       57.19 yen                              
  Ann Div         30.00 yen       30.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div         10.00 yen       10.00 yen      10.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         20.00 yen       20.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and
Enix on April 1, 2003.
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

