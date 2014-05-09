REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -2013/14 group forecast

(Adds previous forecast) May 9 (Reuters) - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 155.00 140.00 - 150.00 Operating 10.50 5.00 - 9.00 Recurring 12.50 5.00 - 9.00 Net 6.60 3.50 - 6.00 EPS 57.29 yen 30.42 yen - 52.14 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and Enix on April 1, 2003. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .