FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Honda Motor -6-MTH group results (SEC)
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Honda Motor -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters)- 
          Honda Motor Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           6.00 trln           5.72 trln       12.75 trln  
                 (+4.9 pct)          (+21.6 pct)      (+7.7 pct)  
  Operating        362.49              356.41           770.00    
                 (+1.7 pct)          (+28.7 pct)      (+2.6 pct)  
  Pretax           378.68              337.62           765.00    
                 (+12.2 pct)         (+12.2 pct)      (+4.9 pct)  
  Net              288.41              242.87           565.00    
                 (+18.8 pct)         (+13.5 pct)      (-1.6 pct)  
  EPS
  EPS Basic      160.02 yen          134.75 yen       313.49 yen  
  Ann Div                             82.00 yen        88.00 yen  
  -Q1 Div         22.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         22.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q3 Div                             20.00 yen        22.00 yen  
  -Q4 Div                             22.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.