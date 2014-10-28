TABLE-Honda Motor -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 28 (Reuters)- Honda Motor Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 6.00 trln 5.72 trln 12.75 trln (+4.9 pct) (+21.6 pct) (+7.7 pct) Operating 362.49 356.41 770.00 (+1.7 pct) (+28.7 pct) (+2.6 pct) Pretax 378.68 337.62 765.00 (+12.2 pct) (+12.2 pct) (+4.9 pct) Net 288.41 242.87 565.00 (+18.8 pct) (+13.5 pct) (-1.6 pct) EPS EPS Basic 160.02 yen 134.75 yen 313.49 yen Ann Div 82.00 yen 88.00 yen -Q1 Div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 Div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q3 Div 20.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 22.00 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.