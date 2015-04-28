FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Honda Motor -2014/15 group results (SEC)
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Honda Motor -2014/15 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 28 (Reuters)- 
          Honda Motor Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016      YEAR    
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales        12.65 trln      11.84 trln                              
               (+6.8 pct)      (+19.9 pct)                             
  Operating      651.68          750.28         685.00                 
               (-13.1 pct)     (+37.7 pct)                             
  Pretax         689.61          728.94         805.00                 
               (-5.4 pct)      (+49.1 pct)                             
  Net            522.76          574.11         525.00                 
               (-8.9 pct)      (+56.4 pct)                             
  EPS
  EPS Basic    290.06 yen      318.54 yen                              
  Ann Div       88.00 yen       82.00 yen      88.00 yen               
  -Q1 Div       22.00 yen       20.00 yen      22.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       22.00 yen       20.00 yen      22.00 yen               
  -Q3 Div       22.00 yen                      22.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div       22.00 yen       22.00 yen      22.00 yen               
  NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.)
  Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.