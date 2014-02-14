FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Aeon Financial Service -9-MTH group results
#Financials
February 14, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Aeon Financial Service -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 14 (Reuters)- 
             Aeon Financial Service Co., Ltd. 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended    9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2013        Nov 20, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST                              LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues           205.68                               265.00    
  Operating
  Recurring           24.43               20.71            44.00    
                                       (+23.4 pct)                  
  Net                 10.34                9.02            23.80    
                                       (+72.6 pct)                  
  EPS               52.79 yen           62.12 yen       116.33 yen  
  EPS Diluted       49.61 yen           55.03 yen                   
  Ann Div                               50.00 yen        60.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           25.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               25.00 yen        35.00 yen  
  NOTE - Aeon Financial Service Co., Ltd. is a consumer credit company
affiliated to major retail group Aeon. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
