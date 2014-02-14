FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Hiramatsu -Q1 group results
February 14, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Hiramatsu -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 14 (Reuters)- 
             Hiramatsu Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                  3 months ended     3 months ended   6 months ended       
                  Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST                              LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               3.21                3.24             5.92     
                   (-0.9 pct)          (-0.1 pct)                   
  Operating           1.01               887 mln           1.50     
                   (+13.3 pct)         (+26.9 pct)                  
  Recurring          993 mln             900 mln           1.53     
                   (+10.4 pct)         (+29.9 pct)                  
  Net                626 mln             553 mln          947 mln   
                   (+13.3 pct)         (+41.2 pct)                  
  EPS               16.59 yen           12.87 yen        25.10 yen  
  EPS Diluted       16.31 yen           12.67 yen                   
  Ann Div                               14.00 yen        7.53 yen   
  -Q2 div                               5.75 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               8.25 yen         7.53 yen   
  NOTE - Hiramatsu Inc operates French restaurant chains. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
