TABLE-Suzuki Motor -Q1 group results
August 1, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Suzuki Motor -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

Aug 1 (Reuters)- 
             Suzuki Motor Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales              710.40              675.80          3.00 trln  
                   (+5.1 pct)          (+4.8 pct)       (+2.1 pct)  
  Operating           50.92               44.09           188.00    
                   (+15.5 pct)         (+23.7 pct)      (+0.1 pct)  
  Recurring           59.31               47.18           198.00    
                   (+25.7 pct)         (+17.3 pct)      (+0.1 pct)  
  Net                 37.53               27.03           115.00    
                   (+38.8 pct)         (+10.5 pct)      (+7.0 pct)  
  EPS               66.89 yen           48.19 yen       205.00 yen  
  EPS Diluted       66.88 yen           48.18 yen                   
  Ann Div                               24.00 yen        24.00 yen  
  -Q2 div                               10.00 yen        10.00 yen  
  -Q4 div                               14.00 yen        14.00 yen  
  NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
