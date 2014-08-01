TABLE-Suzuki Motor -Q1 group results

Aug 1 (Reuters)- Suzuki Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 710.40 675.80 3.00 trln (+5.1 pct) (+4.8 pct) (+2.1 pct) Operating 50.92 44.09 188.00 (+15.5 pct) (+23.7 pct) (+0.1 pct) Recurring 59.31 47.18 198.00 (+25.7 pct) (+17.3 pct) (+0.1 pct) Net 37.53 27.03 115.00 (+38.8 pct) (+10.5 pct) (+7.0 pct) EPS 66.89 yen 48.19 yen 205.00 yen EPS Diluted 66.88 yen 48.18 yen Ann Div 24.00 yen 24.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 14.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.