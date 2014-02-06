FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Aucfan -Q1 parent results
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 6, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Aucfan -Q1 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds percent change figure (-3.1 pct) for year ago net profit and dividend)
Feb 6 (Reuters)- 
             Aucfan Co., Ltd. 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Sep 30, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales              229 mln             171 mln           1.00     
                   (+33.4 pct)                          (+33.5 pct) 
  Operating          87 mln              79 mln           401 mln   
                   (+10.1 pct)                          (+30.9 pct) 
  Recurring          96 mln              79 mln           400 mln   
                   (+21.8 pct)                          (+32.5 pct) 
  Net                59 mln              61 mln           242 mln   
                    (-3.1 pct)                          (+14.4 pct) 
  EPS               6.30 yen            8.94 yen         25.80 yen  
  EPS Diluted       5.89 yen 
  Ann Div                                  nil   
  -Q2 div                                  nil                      
  -Q4 div                                  nil
  NOTE - Aucfan Co., Ltd. . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.