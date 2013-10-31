FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-TDK -6-MTH group results (SEC)
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-TDK -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
          TDK Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              484.73              412.04           930.00    
                   (+17.6 pct)         (+0.0 pct)       (+10.2 pct) 
  Operating           16.77               20.30            30.00    
                   (-17.4 pct)         (+36.4 pct)      (+38.4 pct) 
  Pretax                                                   28.00    

  Pretax              17.72               18.39                     
                   (-3.6 pct)          (+54.1 pct)                  
  Net                  6.40                9.73            13.00    
                   (-34.1 pct)         (+44.7 pct)     (+987.9 pct) 
  EPS               50.90 yen           77.25 yen       103.33 yen  
  EPS Diluted       48.32 yen           75.00 yen                   
  Ann Div                               70.00 yen        70.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           30.00 yen           40.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               30.00 yen        40.00 yen  
  NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and 
 electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
