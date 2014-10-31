FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Panasonic -2014/15 group forecast(SEC)
October 31, 2014

TABLE-Panasonic -2014/15 group forecast(SEC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) -
              Panasonic Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2015      Mar 31, 2015   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Operating       350.00            310.00      
  Sales          7.75 trln         7.75 trln    
  PreTax          160.00            120.00      
  Net             175.00            140.00      
  EPS            75.71 yen         60.57 yen    
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities
  and Exchange Commission.)    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
