CORRECTED-TABLE-TPR -2013/14 parent results

(Corrects accounting item to operating from revenues) May 15 (Reuters)- TPR Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 41.98 40.01 (+4.9 pct) (-0.5 pct) Operating 5.41 3.30 (+64.1 pct) (-14.5 pct) Recurring 8.63 5.62 (+53.7 pct) (+5.3 pct) Net 5.30 4.04 (+31.3 pct) (+13.8 pct) EPS 150.53 yen 114.97 yen EPS Diluted 150.29 yen 114.83 yen Ann Div 26.00 yen 24.00 yen 32.00 yen -Q2 Div 13.00 yen 12.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q4 Div 13.00 yen 12.00 yen 17.00 yen NOTE - TPR Co., Ltd. is a big automobile parts maker, holding a major share in global cylinder liner market. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .