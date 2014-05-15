FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-TPR -2013/14 parent results
May 15, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-TPR -2013/14 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects accounting item to operating from revenues)
May 15 (Reuters)- 
          TPR Co., Ltd. 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             41.98           40.01                                
                 (+4.9 pct)      (-0.5 pct)                              
  Operating           5.41            3.30                                
                 (+64.1 pct)     (-14.5 pct)                             
  Recurring          8.63            5.62                                
                 (+53.7 pct)     (+5.3 pct)                              
  Net                5.30            4.04                                
                 (+31.3 pct)     (+13.8 pct)                             
  EPS            150.53 yen      114.97 yen                              
  EPS Diluted    150.29 yen      114.83 yen                              
  Ann Div         26.00 yen       24.00 yen      32.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         13.00 yen       12.00 yen      15.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         13.00 yen       12.00 yen      17.00 yen               
  NOTE - TPR Co., Ltd. is a big automobile parts maker, holding a major share in
global cylinder liner market. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

