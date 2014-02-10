FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -Q1 group results
February 10, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nexyz -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 7 (Reuters)- 
             Nexyz Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 3 months ended      3 months ended      Year to 
                Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Sep 30, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             1.77                1.70          7.80 - 8.50 
                 (+4.6 pct)          (-10.3 pct)     (+3.8 - +13.1 pct)
  Operating      loss 64 mln        loss 120 mln      500 mln - 600 mln 
                  (+24.5 - +49.4 pct)
  Recurring      loss 56 mln        loss 115 mln    500 mln - 600 mln      
      (+22.9 - +47.5 pct)
  Net            loss 91 mln        loss 102 mln    250 mln - 300 mln
      (-81.4 - -77.7 pct) 
  EPS           loss 7.18 yen       loss 8.09 yen   19.72 yen - 23.67 yen   
  Ann Div                             5.00 yen         5.00 yen   
  -Q2 div                                nil              nil     
  -Q4 div                             5.00 yen         5.00 yen   
  NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting
service providers. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
