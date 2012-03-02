FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Raccoon <3031.T>-9mth group results
March 2, 2012 / 6:53 AM / 6 years ago

RPT-Raccoon <3031.T>-9mth group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds the company forecast)
    March 2 (Reuters) -
                   RACCOON
                   CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
    (in billions of yen unless specified)
                9 months ended  9 months ended    Year to
               Jan 31, 2012    Jan 31, 2011    Apr 30, 2012
                  LATEST          YEAR-AGO        LATEST
               RESULTS         RESULTS         FORECAST   Sales
              6.71            5.97            8.30 - 8.60
                   (+12.3 pct)                              
Operating            108 mln          96 mln      120 mln - 130
mln
                   (+11.5 pct)                              
Recurring            102 mln          91 mln      110 mln - 120
mln
                   (+12.1 pct)                              
Net                   89 mln          82 mln       77 mln - 84
mln
                    (+8.5 pct)                              
EPS                Y4,933.08       Y4,547.04    Y4,239.62 -
Y4,625.04
 Diluted            Y4,769.25               -                 
EPS
    NOTE - Raccoon Co Ltd is involved in the online retail
business
    For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3031.TK1.

