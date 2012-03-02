RPT-Raccoon <3031.T>-9mth group results

(Adds the company forecast) March 2 (Reuters) - RACCOON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Jan 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2011 Apr 30, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 6.71 5.97 8.30 - 8.60 (+12.3 pct) Operating 108 mln 96 mln 120 mln - 130 mln (+11.5 pct) Recurring 102 mln 91 mln 110 mln - 120 mln (+12.1 pct) Net 89 mln 82 mln 77 mln - 84 mln (+8.5 pct) EPS Y4,933.08 Y4,547.04 Y4,239.62 - Y4,625.04 Diluted Y4,769.25 - EPS NOTE - Raccoon Co Ltd is involved in the online retail business For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3031.TK1.