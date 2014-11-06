FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-D.A. Consortium -6-MTH group results
November 6, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-D.A. Consortium -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 6 (Reuters)- 
             D.A. Consortium Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended      9 months to
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013        Dec 31, 2014
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO             LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST   
  Sales               57.05               48.33          86.81 - 87.65              
                   (+18.0 pct)         (+9.8 pct)       (+14.8 - +15.9 pct)              
  Operating            1.10              637 mln          1.51 - 1.76             
                   (+72.3 pct)         (-20.2 pct)      (+16.9 - +35.7 pct)             
  Recurring            1.11              654 mln          1.59 - 1.83             
                   (+68.8 pct)         (-22.3 pct)      (+21.5 - +40.1 pct)                
  Net                572 mln               1.01        666 mln - 729 mln            
                   (-43.3 pct)        (+275.6 pct)      (-41.0 - -35.5 pct)             
  EPS               11.80 yen           20.79 yen    13.71 yen - 15.01 yen            
  EPS Diluted       11.67 yen           20.61 yen                   
  Ann Div                               6.00 yen                    
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                               6.00 yen                    
  NOTE - D.A. Consortium Inc is an Internet advertising firm. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
