CORRECTED-TABLE-Hanaten -2014 group results
November 14, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Hanaten -2014 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Nov 14 (Reuters)- 
          Hanaten Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
             6 months  ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Sep 30, 2014    Mar 31, 2014   Sep 30, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             21.22           43.82          50.80        25.94    
                                 (+34.9 pct)                             
  Operating        301 mln           2.72           2.49         1.36    
                                 (+27.9 pct)                             
  Recurring        219 mln           2.50           2.41         1.31    
                                 (+34.8 pct)                             
  Net              108 mln           1.47           1.55       830 mln   
                                 (+26.3 pct)                             
  EPS             5.38 yen        81.45 yen      82.98 yen    45.00 yen  
  EPS Diluted     4.15 yen        62.71 yen                              
  Ann Div         3.00 yen        10.00 yen      6.00 yen                
  -Q2 Div                            nil         3.00 yen                
  -Q4 Div         3.00 yen        10.00 yen      3.00 yen                
  NOTE - Hanaten Co Ltd is a major retailer of used cars. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
