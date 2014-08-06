TABLE-Kirin HD -6-MTH group results

Aug 6 (Reuters)- Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.06 trln 1.10 trln 2.26 trln (-3.6 pct) (+5.2 pct) (+0.2 pct) Operating 50.25 60.42 140.00 (-16.8 pct) (+5.6 pct) (-2.0 pct) Recurring 45.11 55.71 122.00 (-19.0 pct) (+12.6 pct) (-7.7 pct) Net 14.04 59.67 49.00 (-76.5 pct) (+355.2 pct) (-42.8 pct) EPS 15.20 yen 62.41 yen 53.30 yen EPS Diluted 15.16 yen 62.40 yen Ann Div 36.00 yen 38.00 yen -Q2 div 19.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q4 div 18.00 yen 19.00 yen NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.