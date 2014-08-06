FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Kirin HD -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters)- 
             Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             1.06 trln           1.10 trln        2.26 trln  
                   (-3.6 pct)          (+5.2 pct)       (+0.2 pct)  
  Operating           50.25               60.42           140.00    
                   (-16.8 pct)         (+5.6 pct)       (-2.0 pct)  
  Recurring           45.11               55.71           122.00    
                   (-19.0 pct)         (+12.6 pct)      (-7.7 pct)  
  Net                 14.04               59.67            49.00    
                   (-76.5 pct)        (+355.2 pct)      (-42.8 pct) 
  EPS               15.20 yen           62.41 yen        53.30 yen  
  EPS Diluted       15.16 yen           62.40 yen                   
  Ann Div                               36.00 yen        38.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           19.00 yen           18.00 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               18.00 yen        19.00 yen  
  NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft 
 drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. 
