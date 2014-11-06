TABLE-Mitsui & Co -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Nov 6 (Reuters)- Mitsui & Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 5.48 trln 5.52 trln (-0.9 pct) Operating Pretax 312.08 315.65 (-1.1 pct) Net 222.66 203.69 380.00 (+9.3 pct) (+8.5 pct) EPS Basic 124.22 yen 111.60 yen 211.99 yen EPS Diluted 124.20 yen 111.60 yen Ann Div 59.00 yen 64.00 yen -Q2 Div 32.00 yen 25.00 yen -Q4 Div 34.00 yen 32.00 yen NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.