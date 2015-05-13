REFILE-TABLE-Teac -2014/15 group results

(Adds company forecast) May 13 (Reuters)- Teac Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 20.33 22.44 21.50 (-9.4 pct) (+0.9 pct) Operating loss 270 mln 395 mln 300 mln (-42.9 pct) Recurring loss 689 mln 30 mln (-91.4 pct) Net loss 1.83 loss 248 mln 50 mln EPS loss 6.36 yen loss 0.86 yen 0.17 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Teac Corp is a major producer of magnetic recording devices for PCs, such as floppy disk drives and CD-ROM drives. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.