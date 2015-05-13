FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Teac -2014/15 group results
May 13, 2015

REFILE-TABLE-Teac -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 13 (Reuters)- 
          Teac Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           20.33           22.44          21.50                      
               (-9.4 pct)      (+0.9 pct)                              
  Operating   loss 270 mln       395 mln        300 mln                       
                               (-42.9 pct)                             
  Recurring   loss 689 mln       30 mln                                
                               (-91.4 pct)                             
  Net           loss 1.83     loss 248 mln       50 mln                      
  EPS         loss 6.36 yen   loss 0.86 yen    0.17 yen                        
  Ann Div          NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q2 Div
  -Q4 Div          NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  NOTE - Teac Corp is a major producer of magnetic recording devices for PCs, such as floppy
disk drives and CD-ROM drives.
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
