CORRECTED-TABLE-Kenko com Inc -2014 parent results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Kenko.com Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 20.42 13.83 Operating loss 320 mln 57 mln Recurring loss 299 mln 67 mln Net loss 428 mln 14 mln EPS loss 60.46 yen 2.16 yen EPS Diluted 2.14 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Kenko.com Inc sells health-related goods through Web pages. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.