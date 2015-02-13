FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Kenko com Inc -2014 parent results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 13, 2015 / 6:28 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Kenko com Inc -2014 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 13 (Reuters)- 
          Kenko.com Inc 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                  Year ended   9 months ended       Year to     NEXT     
                Dec 31, 2014    Dec 31, 2013   Dec 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST                         COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             20.42           13.83                                
  Operating     loss 320 mln       57 mln                                
  Recurring     loss 299 mln       67 mln                                
  Net           loss 428 mln       14 mln                                
  EPS          loss 60.46 yen     2.16 yen                               
  EPS Diluted                     2.14 yen                               
  Ann Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q4 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  NOTE - Kenko.com Inc sells health-related goods through Web pages. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

