TABLE-Suzuki Motor -2014/15 group results

May 11 (Reuters)- Suzuki Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.02 trln 2.94 trln 3.10 trln 1.50 trln (+2.6 pct) (+14.0 pct) (+2.8 pct) (+4.8 pct) Operating 179.42 187.75 190.00 91.00 (-4.4 pct) (+29.9 pct) (+5.9 pct) (+0.5 pct) Recurring 194.32 197.84 200.00 98.00 (-1.8 pct) (+27.2 pct) (+2.9 pct) (+0.8 pct) Net 96.86 107.48 (-9.9 pct) (+33.7 pct) Net 110.00 55.00 (+13.6 pct) (+2.0 pct) EPS 172.67 yen 191.60 yen 196.09 yen 98.04 yen EPS Diluted 172.63 yen 191.57 yen Ann Div 27.00 yen 24.00 yen 27.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 17.00 yen 14.00 yen 17.00 yen NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.