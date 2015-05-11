FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Suzuki Motor -2014/15 group results
May 11, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Suzuki Motor -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters)- 
          Suzuki Motor Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           3.02 trln       2.94 trln      3.10 trln    1.50 trln  
                 (+2.6 pct)      (+14.0 pct)    (+2.8 pct)    (+4.8 pct) 
  Operating        179.42          187.75         190.00        91.00    
                 (-4.4 pct)      (+29.9 pct)    (+5.9 pct)    (+0.5 pct) 
  Recurring        194.32          197.84         200.00        98.00    
                 (-1.8 pct)      (+27.2 pct)    (+2.9 pct)    (+0.8 pct) 
  Net               96.86          107.48                                
                 (-9.9 pct)      (+33.7 pct)                             
  Net                                             110.00        55.00    
                                                (+13.6 pct)   (+2.0 pct) 
  EPS            172.67 yen      191.60 yen     196.09 yen    98.04 yen  
  EPS Diluted    172.63 yen      191.57 yen                              
  Ann Div         27.00 yen       24.00 yen      27.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         10.00 yen       10.00 yen      10.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         17.00 yen       14.00 yen      17.00 yen               
  NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles.
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
