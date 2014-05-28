FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Konami -2013/14 group results (SEC)
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 28, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Konami -2013/14 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes the format)
May 28 (Reuters)- 
          Konami Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
              Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015      YEAR    
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          217.60          226.00         220.00               
               (-3.7 pct)      (-15.0 pct)    (+1.1 pct)              
  Operating        7.70           21.88          12.00                 
               (-64.8 pct)     (-46.6 pct)    (+55.9 pct)              
  Pretax           9.23           21.92          11.00                 
               (-57.9 pct)     (-45.2 pct)    (+19.2 pct)              
  Net              3.83           13.17           7.00                 
               (-70.9 pct)     (-42.8 pct)    (+82.6 pct)              
  EPS           27.66 yen       95.04 yen      50.50 yen               
  Ann Div       34.00 yen       50.00 yen      17.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       17.00 yen       25.00 yen      8.50 yen                
  -Q4 Div       17.00 yen       25.00 yen      8.50 yen                
  NOTE - Konami Corp is a major game software development company. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S.
Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

