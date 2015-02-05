FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Axel Mark -Q1 group results
February 5, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Axel Mark -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 5 (Reuters)- 
             Axel Mark Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Sep 30, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS        H1 FORECAST   
  Sales              761 mln             866 mln           1.70 
                   (-12.2 pct)         (-3.3 pct)        (-0.9 pct) 
  Operating        loss 30 mln           27 mln        loss 67 mln
  Recurring        loss 33 mln           26 mln        loss 71 mln
  Net              loss 51 mln           18 mln        loss 91 mln
  EPS            loss 11.89 yen         4.30 yen       loss 20.82 yen 
  EPS Diluted                           4.20 yen                    
  Ann Div                                  NIL              NIL     
  -Q2 div                                  NIL              NIL     
  -Q4 div                                  NIL              NIL     
  NOTE - Axel Mark Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

