FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Nintendo -2013/14 group results
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Nintendo -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters)- 
          Nintendo Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                  Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
               Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                  LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS          RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           571.73          635.42         590.00                 
               (-10.0 pct)      (-1.9 pct)     (+3.2 pct)               
  Operating     loss 46.43      loss 36.41        40.00                 
  Recurring         6.09           10.48          35.00                 
               (-41.9 pct)                    (+475.0 pct)              
  Net           loss 23.22          7.10          20.00                 
  EPS        loss 183.59 yen     55.52 yen     168.96 yen               
  Ann Div       100.00 yen      100.00 yen     120.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div          nil              nil                                 
  -Q4 Div       100.00 yen      100.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game 
 machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.