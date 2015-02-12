FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -2014 group results (IFRS)
#IT Services & Consulting
February 12, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -2014 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 12 (Reuters)- 
              NEXON Co.,Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended    3 months to          
                Dec 31, 2014    Dec 31, 2013    Mar 31, 2015          
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY        
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    
  Sales            172.93          155.34     44.26 - 47.73                         
                 (+11.3 pct)     (+43.3 pct)  (-6.8 - +0.5 pct)                           
  Operating         45.51           50.71     14.72 - 18.14                           
                 (-10.2 pct)     (+7.3 pct)  (-30.5 - -14.3 pct)                           
  Pretax            52.67           48.65     15.49 - 18.92                           
                 (+8.3 pct)      (+12.3 pct) (-28.8 - -13.1 pct)                           
  Net               29.32           30.13     12.79 - 15.67                           
                 (-2.7 pct)      (+6.5 pct)  (-20.8 - -2.9 pct)                           
  EPS Basic       67.43 yen       68.83 yen   29.66 yen - 36.33 yen                           
  EPS Diluted     66.34 yen       67.70 yen                              
  Ann Div         10.00 yen       10.00 yen      10.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         5.00 yen        5.00 yen       5.00 yen                
  -Q4 Div         5.00 yen        5.00 yen       5.00 yen                
  NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

