REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -2014 group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 172.93 155.34 44.26 - 47.73 (+11.3 pct) (+43.3 pct) (-6.8 - +0.5 pct) Operating 45.51 50.71 14.72 - 18.14 (-10.2 pct) (+7.3 pct) (-30.5 - -14.3 pct) Pretax 52.67 48.65 15.49 - 18.92 (+8.3 pct) (+12.3 pct) (-28.8 - -13.1 pct) Net 29.32 30.13 12.79 - 15.67 (-2.7 pct) (+6.5 pct) (-20.8 - -2.9 pct) EPS Basic 67.43 yen 68.83 yen 29.66 yen - 36.33 yen EPS Diluted 66.34 yen 67.70 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.