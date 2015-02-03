FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Panasonic -9-MTH group results (SEC)
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Panasonic -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters)- 
          Panasonic Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             5.72 trln           5.68 trln        7.75 trln  
                   (+0.7 pct)          (+4.4 pct)       (+0.2 pct)  
  Operating          290.27              263.18           350.00    
                   (+10.3 pct)        (+115.8 pct)      (+14.7 pct) 
  Pretax             208.06              307.04           160.00    
                   (-32.2 pct)                          (-22.4 pct) 
  Net                140.42              243.01           175.00    
                   (-42.2 pct)                          (+45.3 pct) 
  EPS               60.75 yen          105.13 yen        75.71 yen  
  EPS Diluted       60.74 yen                                       
  Ann Div                               13.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           8.00 yen            5.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                               8.00 yen                    
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
