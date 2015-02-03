TABLE-Panasonic -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 3 (Reuters)- Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 5.72 trln 5.68 trln 7.75 trln (+0.7 pct) (+4.4 pct) (+0.2 pct) Operating 290.27 263.18 350.00 (+10.3 pct) (+115.8 pct) (+14.7 pct) Pretax 208.06 307.04 160.00 (-32.2 pct) (-22.4 pct) Net 140.42 243.01 175.00 (-42.2 pct) (+45.3 pct) EPS 60.75 yen 105.13 yen 75.71 yen EPS Diluted 60.74 yen Ann Div 13.00 yen -Q2 Div 8.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 8.00 yen NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.