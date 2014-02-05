REFILE-TABLE-D.A. Consortium -9-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 5 (Reuters)- D.A. Consortium Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 75.62 69.64 103.42 - 104.97 (+8.6 pct) (+15.6 pct) (+7.4 - +9.0 pct) Operating 1.29 1.03 1.67 - 2.02 (+26.0 pct) (-38.7 pct) (+0.9 - +21.8 pct) Recurring 1.30 1.08 1.73 - 2.08 (+21.1 pct) (-37.2 pct) (+1.5 - +21.9 pct) Net 1.13 526 mln 1.28 - 1.57 (+114.4 pct) (-30.3 pct) (+59.1 - +94.9 pct) EPS 23.25 yen 10.85 yen 26.37 yen - 32.30 yen EPS Diluted 23.00 yen 10.72 yen Ann Div 600.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 600.00 yen NOTE - D.A. Consortium Inc is an Internet advertising firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.