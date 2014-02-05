FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-D.A. Consortium -9-MTH group results
February 5, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-D.A. Consortium -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 5 (Reuters)- 
             D.A. Consortium Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended           Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012         Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO              LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS             FORECAST   
  Sales               75.62               69.64         103.42 - 104.97            
                   (+8.6 pct)          (+15.6 pct)       (+7.4 - +9.0 pct)            
  Operating            1.29                1.03           1.67 - 2.02             
                   (+26.0 pct)         (-38.7 pct)       (+0.9 - +21.8 pct)            
  Recurring            1.30                1.08           1.73 - 2.08           
                   (+21.1 pct)         (-37.2 pct)       (+1.5 - +21.9 pct)           
  Net                  1.13              526 mln          1.28 - 1.57         
                  (+114.4 pct)         (-30.3 pct)      (+59.1 - +94.9 pct)          
  EPS               23.25 yen           10.85 yen    26.37 yen - 32.30 yen          
  EPS Diluted       23.00 yen           10.72 yen                   
  Ann Div                              600.00 yen                   
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                              600.00 yen                   
  NOTE - D.A. Consortium Inc is an Internet advertising firm. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
