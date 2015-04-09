FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -2014/15 parent forecast

Reuters Staff

(Adds previous forecast)
Apr 9 (Reuters) -
              Broccoli Co Ltd     
              PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Feb 28, 2015      Feb 28, 2015   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales            6.26          6.40 - 7.00            
  Operating        1.47          1.60 - 2.00               
  Recurring        1.48          1.60 - 2.00               
  Net             904 mln        1.00 - 1.20               
  EPS            27.64 yen   30.55 yen - 36.66 yen              
    
  NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other
goods featuring animation characters.    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on.

