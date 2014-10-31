FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Astellas -6-MTH group results (IFRS)
#Healthcare
October 31, 2014 / 6:04 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Astellas -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Operating forecast is core operating forecast, EPS forecast is core EPS forecast.Adds core net
profit)
Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
              Astellas Pharma Inc. 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              594.45              544.08          1.21 trln  
                   (+9.3 pct)                           (+6.1 pct)  
  Operating          103.19               63.76           210.00    
                   (+61.8 pct)                          (+12.7 pct) 
  Pretax             102.67               65.18                     
                   (+57.5 pct)                                      
  Net                 69.98               45.56           154.00          
                   (+53.6 pct)                          (+16.0 pct)             
  EPS Basic         31.61 yen           20.19 yen        69.65 yen  
  EPS Diluted       31.56 yen           20.16 yen                   
  Ann Div                              135.00 yen        30.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           14.00 yen           65.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               70.00 yen        16.00 yen  
  NOTE - Astellas Pharma Inc. is a major pharmaceutical maker, which was formed from the merger
of Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. on April 1, 2005. 
 . 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.