FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Softbank -6-MTH group results (IFRS)
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 4, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Softbank -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 4 (Reuters)- 
              Softbank Corp 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             4.10 trln           2.60 trln        8.00 trln          
                   (+57.9 pct)         (+72.7 pct)                  
  Operating          596.66              737.17           900.00           
                   (-19.1 pct)                                      
  Pretax             995.78              628.37                     
                   (+58.5 pct)                                      
  Net                560.71              410.17                     
                   (+36.7 pct)                                      
  EPS Basic        471.74 yen          344.20 yen                   
  EPS Diluted      471.25 yen          343.70 yen                   
  Ann Div                               40.00 yen        40.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           20.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               20.00 yen        20.00 yen  
  NOTE - Softbank Corp is a broadband service provider
 . 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.