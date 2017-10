AUGUST 27 (Reuters) - Pigeon Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Jul 31, 2012 Jul 31, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 31.20 30.10 Operating 3.20 2.20 Recurring 3.25 2.15 Net 1.90 1.40 EPS 94.93 yen 69.95 yen NOTE - Pigeon Corp is a major manufacturer of baby care goods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.