TABLE-Toyota Motor -2014/15 group results (SEC)
May 8, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Toyota Motor -2014/15 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters)- 
          Toyota Motor Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016      YEAR    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          27.23 trln      25.69 trln     27.50 trln               
                 (+6.0 pct)      (+16.4 pct)    (+1.0 pct)               
  Operating       2.75 trln       2.29 trln      2.80 trln               
                 (+20.0 pct)     (+73.5 pct)    (+1.8 pct)               
  Pretax          2.89 trln       2.44 trln      2.97 trln               
                 (+18.5 pct)     (+73.9 pct)    (+2.7 pct)               
  Net             2.17 trln       1.82 trln      2.25 trln               
                 (+19.2 pct)     (+89.5 pct)    (+3.5 pct)               
  EPS            688.02 yen      575.30 yen     715.01 yen               
  EPS Diluted    687.66 yen      574.92 yen                              
  Ann Div        200.00 yen      165.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div         75.00 yen       65.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div        125.00 yen      100.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
  strong domestic market share and boasts
  highly efficient and lean production system.. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

