CORRECTED-TABLE-Soliton Systems -2015 group results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change, adds net profit for latest results and year ago results) Feb 15 (Reuters)- Soriton Systems K.K Com Stk CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 10.28 12.44 15.70

(+11.5 pct) Operating 452 mln 1.07 1.30

(+12.2 pct) Recurring 435 mln 1.04 1.25

(+3.7 pct) Net loss 301 mln 633 mln 840 mln