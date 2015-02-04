FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Yahoo Japan -9-MTH group results (IFRS)
February 4, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Yahoo Japan -9-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 4 (Reuters)- 
              Yahoo Japan Corp 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended         Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013       Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO           COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT            FORECAST   
  Sales              310.84              300.83              422.94 - 424.94           
                   (+3.3 pct)                                 (+3.5 - +4.0 pct)           
  Operating          144.80              148.69              193.50 - 195.50           
                   (-2.6 pct)                                 (-1.5 - -0.5 pct)           
  Pretax             155.74              154.60              204.84 - 206.84           
                   (+0.7 pct)                                 (-1.6 - -0.7 pct)           
  Net                100.10               96.69              130.20 - 131.50          
                   (+3.5 pct)                                 (+1.2 - +2.2 pct)          
  EPS Basic         17.58 yen           16.83 yen         22.87 yen - 23.10 yen          
  EPS Diluted       17.58 yen           16.83 yen                   
  Ann Div                               4.43 yen           4.58 yen - 4.63 yen          
  -Q2 Div              NIL                 NIL                      
  -Q4 Div                               4.43 yen           4.58 yen - 4.63 yen          
  NOTE - Yahoo Japan Corp is a Japan-based entity of U.S Internet portal 
 Yahoo Inc. Formed as a JV between Softbank Corp and Yahoo in 1996. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

