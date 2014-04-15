FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Yamazawa -2013/14 parent results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 15, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Yamazawa -2013/14 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Apr 15 (Reuters)- 
          Yamazawa Co Ltd 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended 11 months ended     Year to     NEXT     
                Feb 28, 2014    Feb 28, 2013   Feb 28, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             91.25           81.69                                
  Operating          1.05            1.18                                
  Recurring          1.09            1.22                                
  Net              269 mln         618 mln                               
  EPS             24.74 yen       56.85 yen                              
  EPS Diluted     24.70 yen       56.79 yen                              
  Ann Div         33.00 yen       33.00 yen      33.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         16.50 yen       16.50 yen      16.50 yen               
  -Q4 Div         16.50 yen       16.50 yen      16.50 yen               
  NOTE - Yamazawa Co Ltd is a supermarket operator. 
