TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -Q1 group results (SEC)

Jul 30 (Reuters)- Fuji Film Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 558.36 568.74 2.46 trln (-1.8 pct) (+9.7 pct) (+0.8 pct) Operating 29.84 25.12 160.00 (+18.8 pct) (+19.9 pct) (+13.6 pct) Pretax 29.87 30.31 160.00 (-1.5 pct) (+127.0 pct) (+1.8 pct) Net 15.37 14.95 85.00 (+2.8 pct) (+497.0 pct) (+4.9 pct) EPS 31.88 yen 31.03 yen 176.36 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 30.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.