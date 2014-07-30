FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -Q1 group results (SEC)
#Market News
July 30, 2014

TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -Q1 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jul 30 (Reuters)- 
          Fuji Film Holdings Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            558.36              568.74          2.46 trln  
                 (-1.8 pct)          (+9.7 pct)       (+0.8 pct)  
  Operating         29.84               25.12           160.00    
                 (+18.8 pct)         (+19.9 pct)      (+13.6 pct) 
  Pretax            29.87               30.31           160.00    
                 (-1.5 pct)         (+127.0 pct)      (+1.8 pct)  
  Net               15.37               14.95            85.00    
                 (+2.8 pct)         (+497.0 pct)      (+4.9 pct)  
  EPS             31.88 yen           31.03 yen       176.36 yen  
  Ann Div                             50.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div                             20.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             30.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
 produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

