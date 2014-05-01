REFILE-TABLE-Septeni Holdings -6-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) May 1 (Reuters)- Septeni Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 26.78 22.46 40.28 (+19.2 pct) (+9.5 pct) (+18.4 pct) Operating 1.29 770 mln 1.64 (+67.9 pct) (-11.0 pct) (+50.2 pct) Recurring 1.38 880 mln 1.74 (+56.8 pct) (-5.5 pct) (+42.3 pct) Net 789 mln 736 mln 1.01 (+7.1 pct) (+172.7 pct) (+10.8 pct) EPS 31.24 yen 29.24 yen 39.89 yen EPS Diluted 30.34 yen 28.50 yen Ann Div 1,400.00 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 1,400.00 yen NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd provides client companies with marketing support services, using direct mails and Internet advertising. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.