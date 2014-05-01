FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Septeni Holdings -6-MTH group results
#Advertising/Marketing
May 1, 2014

REFILE-TABLE-Septeni Holdings -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 1 (Reuters)- 
             Septeni Holdings Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended   9 months to 
                  Mar 31, 2014        Mar 31, 2013     Sep 30, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               26.78               22.46              40.28           
                   (+19.2 pct)         (+9.5 pct)        (+18.4 pct)           
  Operating            1.29              770 mln              1.64         
                   (+67.9 pct)         (-11.0 pct)       (+50.2 pct)      
  Recurring            1.38              880 mln              1.74      
                   (+56.8 pct)         (-5.5 pct)        (+42.3 pct)       
  Net                789 mln             736 mln              1.01       
                   (+7.1 pct)         (+172.7 pct)       (+10.8 pct)      
  EPS               31.24 yen           29.24 yen            39.89 yen       
  EPS Diluted       30.34 yen           28.50 yen                   
  Ann Div                             1,400.00 yen                  
  -Q2 div
  -Q4 div                             1,400.00 yen                  
  NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd provides client companies with marketing support services,
using direct mails and  Internet advertising. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
