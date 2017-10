CORRECTED-Sagami Chain <9900.T>-2011/12 results

(Corrects forecast period in table) March 1 (Reuters) - SAGAMI CHAIN CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Period from Next Jan 20, 2012 Jan 20, 2011 Jan 21, 2012 year LATEST YEAR-AGO to Mar 31, 2013 COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS COMPANY H1 FORECASTS FORECASTS Sales 19.56 20.13 21.60 9.20 (-2.8 pct) Operating prft 146 mln loss 230 mln prft 280 mln nil Recurring prft 149 mln loss 205 mln prft 270 mln loss 10 mln Net loss 743 mln loss 1.22 prft 160 mln loss 50 mln EPS loss Y30.50 loss Y50.08 prft Y6.56 loss Y2.05 Annual div nil nil nil nil NOTE - Sagami Chain Co Ltd operates a Japanese restaurant chain For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9900.TK1.