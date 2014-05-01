FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

#IT Services & Consulting
May 1, 2014 / 3:31 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-CTC -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 1 (Reuters)- 
          Itochu Techno Solutions Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
    (Based on JPS)(Based on JPS)(Based on IFRS)(Based on IFRS)
  Sales          349.45          322.48          365.00                      
               (+8.4 pct)      (+8.3 pct)                              
  Operating       23.48           27.19           27.00                     
               (-13.6 pct)     (+9.6 pct)                              
  Recurring/Pre tax       
    24.00           27.34           26.80                     
               (-12.2 pct)     (+9.6 pct)                              
  Net/Net profit attributable to shareholders
                  14.10           16.03           16.50                     
               (-12.0 pct)     (+20.2 pct)                             
  EPS/EPS Basic          
     237.84 yen      268.53 yen     280.29 yen                          
  Ann Div      110.00 yen      105.00 yen     115.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       55.00 yen       50.00 yen      57.50 yen               
  -Q4 Div       55.00 yen       55.00 yen      57.50 yen               
  NOTE - Itochu Techno Solutions Corp offers computer-related services
affiliated to trading company Itochu. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
