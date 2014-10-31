FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-TDK -6-MTH group results (SEC)
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 6:04 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-TDK -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds EPS diluted)
    Adds EPS diluted - Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
          TDK Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            502.28              483.78          1.05 trln  
                 (+3.8 pct)          (+17.8 pct)      (+6.7 pct)  
  Operating         27.92               17.04            63.00    
                 (+63.9 pct)         (-16.4 pct)      (+72.1 pct) 
  Pretax            27.36               18.08            62.00    
                 (+51.3 pct)         (-2.7 pct)       (+55.9 pct) 
  Net               18.14                6.40            37.00    
                (+183.3 pct)         (-34.1 pct)     (+127.2 pct) 
  EPS            144.17 yen           50.90 yen       293.98 yen  
  EPS Diluted    140.45 yen           48.32 yen
  Ann Div                             70.00 yen        80.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div         40.00 yen           30.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             40.00 yen                   
  NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and 
 electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

