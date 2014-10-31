REFILE-TABLE-TDK -6-MTH group results (SEC)

(Adds EPS diluted) Adds EPS diluted - Oct 31 (Reuters)- TDK Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 502.28 483.78 1.05 trln (+3.8 pct) (+17.8 pct) (+6.7 pct) Operating 27.92 17.04 63.00 (+63.9 pct) (-16.4 pct) (+72.1 pct) Pretax 27.36 18.08 62.00 (+51.3 pct) (-2.7 pct) (+55.9 pct) Net 18.14 6.40 37.00 (+183.3 pct) (-34.1 pct) (+127.2 pct) EPS 144.17 yen 50.90 yen 293.98 yen EPS Diluted 140.45 yen 48.32 yen Ann Div 70.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q2 Div 40.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.