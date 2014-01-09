FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 9, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -2013/14 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds previous forecast)
Jan 9 (Reuters) -
              Broccoli Co Ltd     
              PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                  Full year to      Full year to 
                Feb 28, 2014      Feb 28, 2014   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div      11.00 yen      9 yen - 10 yen                
  -Q2 Div            nil               nil       
  -Q4 Div         11.00 yen      9 yen - 10 yen                
  NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltdwholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring
animation characters.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

