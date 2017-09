CORRECTED-TABLE-Kagome -2015 parent results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 9 (Reuters)- Kagome Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 151.16 121.51 Operating 5.84 4.52 Recurring 6.53 5.24 Net 3.24 4.07 EPS 32.59 yen 41.06 yen EPS Diluted 32.58 yen 41.06 yen Ann Div 22.00 yen 16.50 yen 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 22.00 yen 16.50 yen 22.00 yen NOTE - Kagome Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2811.T