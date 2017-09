Jan 31 (Reuters) - TDK Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 985.00 930.00 Operating 37.00 30.00 PreTax 38.00 28.00 Net 16.00 13.00 EPS 127.18 yen 103.34 yen NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.