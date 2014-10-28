FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -6-MTH group results (SEC)
#Financials
October 28, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Second "Revenues" in table is revenues(excluding financing costs))
Oct 28 (Reuters)- 
          Nomura Holdings Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Revenues           912.97              933.65                     
                   (-2.2 pct)          (+3.6 pct)                   
  Revenues           744.67              787.71                     
                   (+2.2 pct)          (+2.2 pct)                   
  Operating
  Pretax             125.68              186.15                     
                   (-32.5 pct)        (+237.9 pct)                  
  Net                 72.73              104.01                     
                   (-30.1 pct)                                      
  EPS               19.87 yen           28.07 yen                   
  EPS Diluted       19.34 yen           27.20 yen                   
  Ann Div                               17.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           6.00 yen            8.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                               9.00 yen                    
  NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura 
 Securities. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
