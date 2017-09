REFILE-TABLE-CanBas -2013/14 parent forecast

(Adds company forecast) Jun 20 (Reuters) - CanBas Co Ltd PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 0 mln 0 mln - 1.00 Operating loss 484 mln loss 489 mln - 510 mln Recurring loss 479 mln loss 489 mln - 510 mln Net loss 375 mln loss 387 mln - 612 mln EPS loss 101.36 yen loss 104.40 yen - 165.23 yen NOTE - CanBas Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .