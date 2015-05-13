TABLE-Kubota -2014/15 group results (SEC)

May 13 (Reuters)- Kubota Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 9 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.59 trln 1.51 trln 1.25 trln 820.00 (+5.2 pct) (+24.6 pct) (+10.1 pct) Operating 204.15 202.43 165.00 110.00 (+0.8 pct) (+66.8 pct) (+9.8 pct) Pretax 211.26 211.29 170.00 113.00 (+0.0 pct) (+66.1 pct) (+9.1 pct) Net 140.01 131.66 110.00 74.00 (+6.3 pct) (+68.7 pct) (+12.0 pct) EPS 112.07 yen 104.94 yen 88.30 yen 59.40 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 Div 12.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 16.00 yen 18.00 yen NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.