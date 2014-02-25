FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Raccoon -9-MTH group results
February 25, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Raccoon -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 25 (Reuters)- 
             Raccoon Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Jan 31, 2014        Jan 31, 2013     Apr 30, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               7.60                7.24         10.30 - 10.60            
                   (+4.9 pct)          (+8.0 pct)      (+5.2 - +8.3 pct)        
    
  Operating          183 mln             133 mln     220 mln - 230 mln          
    
                   (+37.8 pct)         (+23.3 pct)    (+21.5 - +27.1 pct)       
    
  Recurring          183 mln             129 mln     210 mln - 220 mln          
    
                   (+41.6 pct)         (+26.8 pct)    (+19.3 - +25.0 pct)       
     
  Net                106 mln             77 mln      125 mln - 135 mln          
    
                   (+36.8 pct)         (-13.5 pct)     (-6.0 - +1.5 pct)        
    
  EPS               18.94 yen           14.23 yen  22.94 yen - 24.78 yen        
       
  EPS Diluted       18.51 yen           13.86 yen                   
  Ann Div                             1,200.00 yen                  
  -Q2 div              nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                             1,200.00 yen                  
  NOTE - Raccoon Co Ltd is involved in the online retail business. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
