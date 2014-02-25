REFILE-TABLE-Raccoon -9-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 25 (Reuters)- Raccoon Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Jan 31, 2014 Jan 31, 2013 Apr 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 7.60 7.24 10.30 - 10.60 (+4.9 pct) (+8.0 pct) (+5.2 - +8.3 pct) Operating 183 mln 133 mln 220 mln - 230 mln (+37.8 pct) (+23.3 pct) (+21.5 - +27.1 pct) Recurring 183 mln 129 mln 210 mln - 220 mln (+41.6 pct) (+26.8 pct) (+19.3 - +25.0 pct) Net 106 mln 77 mln 125 mln - 135 mln (+36.8 pct) (-13.5 pct) (-6.0 - +1.5 pct) EPS 18.94 yen 14.23 yen 22.94 yen - 24.78 yen EPS Diluted 18.51 yen 13.86 yen Ann Div 1,200.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 1,200.00 yen NOTE - Raccoon Co Ltd is involved in the online retail business. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .