CORRECTED-TABLE-Hanaten -Q1 group results
January 30, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Jan 30 (Reuters)- 
             Hanaten Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended    3 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Jun 30, 2014     Sep 30, 2015 
                     LATEST                               LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               9.96                9.26             50.80    
                                       (-3.4 pct)                   
  Operating          378 mln             83 mln             2.49    
                                       (-84.7 pct)                  
  Recurring          352 mln             50 mln             2.41    
                                       (-90.0 pct)                  
  Net                209 mln             11 mln             1.55    
                                       (-96.5 pct)                  
  EPS               11.21 yen           0.64 yen         82.98 yen  
  EPS Diluted       8.90 yen            0.49 yen                    
  Ann Div                               3.00 yen         6.00 yen   
  -Q2 div                                                3.00 yen   
  -Q4 div                               3.00 yen         3.00 yen   
  NOTE - Hanaten Co Ltd is a major retailer of used cars. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
