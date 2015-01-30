CORRECTED-TABLE-Hanaten -Q1 group results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 30 (Reuters)- Hanaten Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2015 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 9.96 9.26 50.80 (-3.4 pct) Operating 378 mln 83 mln 2.49 (-84.7 pct) Recurring 352 mln 50 mln 2.41 (-90.0 pct) Net 209 mln 11 mln 1.55 (-96.5 pct) EPS 11.21 yen 0.64 yen 82.98 yen EPS Diluted 8.90 yen 0.49 yen Ann Div 3.00 yen 6.00 yen -Q2 div 3.00 yen -Q4 div 3.00 yen 3.00 yen NOTE - Hanaten Co Ltd is a major retailer of used cars. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.