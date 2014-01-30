FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -9-MTH group results (SEC)
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters)- 
          Fuji Film Holdings Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           1.77 trln           1.61 trln        2.40 trln  
                 (+10.1 pct)         (-0.5 pct)       (+8.4 pct)  
  Operating         99.63               65.38           140.00    
                 (+52.4 pct)         (-23.6 pct)      (+22.7 pct) 
  Pretax           114.19               62.83           155.00    
                 (+81.7 pct)         (+8.9 pct)       (+30.0 pct) 
  Net               62.49               28.85            80.00    
                (+116.6 pct)         (+21.7 pct)      (+47.4 pct) 
  EPS            129.68 yen           59.89 yen       166.01 yen  
  Ann Div                             40.00 yen        50.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div         20.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             20.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
 produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
