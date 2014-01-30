TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Jan 30 (Reuters)- Fuji Film Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.77 trln 1.61 trln 2.40 trln (+10.1 pct) (-0.5 pct) (+8.4 pct) Operating 99.63 65.38 140.00 (+52.4 pct) (-23.6 pct) (+22.7 pct) Pretax 114.19 62.83 155.00 (+81.7 pct) (+8.9 pct) (+30.0 pct) Net 62.49 28.85 80.00 (+116.6 pct) (+21.7 pct) (+47.4 pct) EPS 129.68 yen 59.89 yen 166.01 yen Ann Div 40.00 yen 50.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.