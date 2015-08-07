CORRECTED-TABLE-Uni-Charm -6-MTH group results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 7 (Reuters)- Uni-Charm Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 358.81 356.83 760.00 Operating 34.70 36.71 86.00 Recurring 32.95 37.73 80.00 Net 15.89 22.69 44.00 EPS 26.44 yen 37.62 yen 73.20 yen EPS Diluted 26.43 yen 37.58 yen Ann Div 14.80 yen -Q2 div 7.40 yen 19.00 yen -Q4 div 6.40 yen 7.40 yen NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp is a manufacturer of sanitary napkins and paper daipers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.