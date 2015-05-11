FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Drecom -2014/15 group results
#IT Services & Consulting
May 11, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Drecom -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 11 (Reuters)- 
          Drecom Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended    3 months to         
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014    Jun 30, 2015        
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY       
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    
  Sales             7.30                           1.80
                                                (-9.2 pct)
  Operating        301 mln                       loss 300 mln                        
  Recurring        278 mln                       loss 300 mln                        
  Net              17 mln                        loss 200 mln                        
  EPS             1.31 yen                       loss 14.71 yen                         
  EPS Diluted     1.30 yen                                               
  Ann Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q4 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  NOTE - Drecom Co Ltd is engaged in development and sale of search engine-related services.
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
