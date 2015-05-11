REFILE-TABLE-Drecom -2014/15 group results

(Adds company forecast) May 11 (Reuters)- Drecom Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 7.30 1.80 (-9.2 pct) Operating 301 mln loss 300 mln Recurring 278 mln loss 300 mln Net 17 mln loss 200 mln EPS 1.31 yen loss 14.71 yen EPS Diluted 1.30 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Drecom Co Ltd is engaged in development and sale of search engine-related services. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.